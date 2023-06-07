Philadelphia police hold steering wheel lock giveaway for Kia, Hyundai owners

Philadelphia Police Department's 21 Districts will give away vehicle locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are offering a freebie that can act as a line of defense against thieves targeting Kias and Hyundais.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Police Department will give away vehicle locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.

SEE ALSO: Upper Darby mother voices concern with Kia software upgrade after car was stolen, impaired



The locks will be available at all 21 districts starting at 7 a.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You must be a city resident, and show current registration for the vehicle and a photo ID.

SEE ALSO: TikTok challenge sparks surge in car thefts across Philadelphia region, police say



RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker