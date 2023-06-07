WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police hold steering wheel lock giveaway for Kia, Hyundai owners

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 2:07PM
Police hold steering wheel lock giveaway for Kia, Hyundai owners
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Police Department's 21 Districts will give away vehicle locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are offering a freebie that can act as a line of defense against thieves targeting Kias and Hyundais.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Police Department will give away vehicle locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.

SEE ALSO: Upper Darby mother voices concern with Kia software upgrade after car was stolen, impaired

The locks will be available at all 21 districts starting at 7 a.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You must be a city resident, and show current registration for the vehicle and a photo ID.

SEE ALSO: TikTok challenge sparks surge in car thefts across Philadelphia region, police say

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW