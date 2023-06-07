Philadelphia police hold steering wheel lock giveaway for Kia, Hyundai owners

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are offering a freebie that can act as a line of defense against thieves targeting Kias and Hyundais.
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Police Department will give away vehicle locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.
The locks will be available at all 21 districts starting at 7 a.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
You must be a city resident, and show current registration for the vehicle and a photo ID.
