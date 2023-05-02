Man charged with shooting 2 Philadelphia police officers now accused of child molestation

A man is facing multiple charges after gunfire involving Philadelphia police in Germantown.

Steve Robbins, 65, is also now being charged for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man accused of shooting two Philadelphia police officers following a standoff over the weekend in Germantown is now facing child molestation charges.

Steve Robbins, 65, was also shot when police returned fire. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officers who were hit were protected by their body armor and were not injured.

Along with charges related to the standoff and shooting, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Robbins is also now being charged for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old.

The charges include Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, Corruption of Minors, and Indecent Exposure.

Robbins is now charged in a total of four criminal cases, the D.A.'s office said.

The weekend standoff began Saturday afternoon and ended Sunday morning when police stormed the home in the 400 block of West Bringhurst Street.

The district attorney's office earlier said this was an attempted 'suicide by cop.'

He is charged with seven counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and related offenses.