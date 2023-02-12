Who killed Steven Peeples? $20,000 reward offered for info

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A trip to grab a candy bar for his grandmother turned deadly for a man in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section. Ten years have now passed and his mother is still searching for answers.

On Saturday, September 14, 2013, around 1:30 a.m., Steven Peeples went out for a quick trip to the store.

"He went to the gas station to get my mom a candy bar," said his mother Jacqueline Peeples.

Peeples said the 39-year-old walked the candy back to his grandmother's house along the 1300 block of West Lippincott Street in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

"He handed it to my mom in the door. So he had his phone, so he went down the street and he was on his phone," she said.

Peeples said minutes later her mother heard gunfire, but when she looked outside she didn't see anything. She said somehow Steven made it back to the house.

"Some kind of way he made it back up the street to my mom," she said. "She opened the door and she said, 'I got shot'. She helped him in the house. He sat on the sofa."

Peeples said as her mother called 911, Steven died. The tragedy of losing her son kept her awake at night for years.

"It took me like three and a half years until I actually sleep all night."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.