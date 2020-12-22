PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last-minute shoppers, we've got you covered.
We've rounded up some local products that would make a great gift for a friend, teacher, co-worker or the little ones.
Whether you're looking for an adult beverage or a breakfast treat we have some great options for food. Thirsty Dice Game Cafe's comfort crates offer the gift of game night.
In Plain Sight is a book of photographs from local photographer Ed Hille, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2016. The proceeds from the sales of the book will be donated to Parkinson's research.
Evil Genius Beer Co. | Facebook | Instagram
1727 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
French Toast Bites | Facebook | Instagram
Buy the spice at Christmas Village in Love Park or the Cherry Street Pier
Buy the beer on GoPuff or the website
In Plain Sight by Ed Hille | Facebook | Instagram
Boardroom Spirits Distillery | Facebook | Instagram
575 West 3rd Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
Thirsty Dice | Facebook | Instagram
1642 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Stocking stuffers for last-minute holiday shopping
FYI PHILLY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News