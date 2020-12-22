Stocking stuffers for last-minute holiday shopping

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last-minute shoppers, we've got you covered.We've rounded up some local products that would make a great gift for a friend, teacher, co-worker or the little ones.Whether you're looking for an adult beverage or a breakfast treat we have some great options for food. Thirsty Dice Game Cafe's comfort crates offer the gift of game night.In Plain Sight is a book of photographs from local photographer Ed Hille, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2016. The proceeds from the sales of the book will be donated to Parkinson's research.1727 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125575 West 3rd Street, Lansdale, PA 194461642 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130