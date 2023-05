The search is on for the driver who abandoned a stolen car after crashing into a house on Lansdowne Avenue.

The driver of the car ran from the scene, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for the driver who abandoned a stolen car after crashing into a house Thursday morning.

The vehicle smashed the basement window of a home on Lansdowne Avenue at North 64th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook section just before 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the car ran from the scene, police said.

No injures were reported.

According to investigators, there does not seem to be serious structural damage to the building.