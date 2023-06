Firefighters responded to a fire at Strath Haven Middle School in Nether Providence, Delaware County.

Firefighters respond to late-night fire at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County

NETHER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a fire at Strath Haven Middle School in Nether Providence Township, Delaware County.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday at the school on 200 S Providence Road.

Action News is told the school building was filled with smoke when firefighters arrived.

Crews say it appears the fire started in a trash can in the third-floor wood shop.

They worked on ventilating the school.

No injuries were reported.