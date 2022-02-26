Bullet pierces window of Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs building late Friday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shootout that sent a stray bullet into one of their buildings.This is happening on the 7900 block of Dungan Road in the city's Rhawnhurst section.Police say around 11:00 p.m. Friday, gunshots were exchanged between a man walking along Dungan Road and another man driving a car.Officials say each suspect fired multiple shots sending bullets flying.One of those bullets pierced the window of the Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs building.Police say nobody inside the building was injured.A nearby parked car was also hit by a stray bullet.Both suspects remain at large and the incident remains under investigation.