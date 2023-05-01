PPA steps up ticketing for street sweeping, bike lane violations

Drivers beware: Starting May 1, more tickets will be handed out for bike lane and street sweeping violations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers in parts of Philadelphia should be aware that starting Monday, more tickets will be handed out for bike lane and street sweeping violations.

The Streets Department began phase three of their street sweeping pilot program at the beginning of April, adding 14 areas to the list.

On Monday, May 1, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will start handing out tickets to those who do not move their cars from both sides of the street in the newly added areas.

The program is part of a $62 million investment over five years to clean neighborhoods identified as having litter on the streets.

Finding parking on other streets might be a challenge since parking is already very limited.

The streets department said the reason for moving cars from both sides is to make room for equipment to get down the street since the brooms are not able to maneuver between vehicles.

Crews will also be using blowers in some areas.

Motorists can use a web-based map to view when the broom has completed cleaning during the two-hour window to determine when and if they can return their vehicle.

The online tool can be found at StreetSmartPHL.phila.gov.

"No parking" signage during specified times will be enforced in all 14 areas beginning Monday, May 1:

- Frankford: Bridge St. to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Torresdale Ave.

- Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St.

- Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.

- Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to 5th Sts.

- Nicetown: Broad St. to Clarissa St. from Hunting Park Ave. to Windrim Ave.

- North Central: Broad St. to 22nd St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St.

- Paschall: 58th St. to 70th St. from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St.

- Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24th St.

- Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.

- South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St.

- Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.

- Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33rd St.

- West Fairhill: 5th St. to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Susquehanna Ave.

- West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.

When it comes to bike lanes, it's always been illegal to park in one, but starting Monday the PPA will be stepping up its enforcement with officers on bicycles who will be handing out tickets to those who park in bike lanes.

Officials said eight PPA bicycle officers will be riding in bike lanes in Center City, University City and South Philadelphia.

"In the Center City, University City area for the violation of the bike lane, it's a $76 ticket and in South Philadelphia or outlying areas of Center City and University City, it's a $51 ticket," said Rich Lazer, executive director of the PPA.

Since 2014, the PPA has written over 25,000 tickets for bike lane violations, but we're told it's still a big issue, especially in parts of Center City.

"Every single day, multiple times a day it is a shock with there is not a car in a bike lane," said Nicole Brunet, Policy Director of Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.