ItsASummerThing: Philadelphia releases info on summer activities, opportunities for youth

There's so much on tap to keep kids engaged, active, happy and safe. The city says that's the priority.

The Playstreets Program will be providing free meals and snacks for kids.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From swimming to sports, summer camps to summer jobs, the city of Philadelphia unveiled all of the options it's offering for local kids and teens.

The city's line-up is being called "It's a Summer Thing," a riff on the popular Eagles' Super Bowl slogan.

All of the programs will be ready for local young ones once schools get out.

"These activities can be lifelines for our kids," says Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "We believe that keeping children and youth engaged in dynamic summer experiences will help keep them safe and reduce community violence."

More than 60 pools, all offering free swim lessons, and 90 "spraygrounds" will be open seven days a week.

There are also 120-day camps across the city, offering a variety of activities.

A program called "Don't Fall Down in the Hood" helps youth from 13 to 21 impacted by violence.

"We do not want our young people to fall down," says Kimberly Ali, the commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Human Services. "We are excited because it has been expanded to be a prevention service for 13 and 14-year-olds who have been impacted by violence. A few of the program components are conflict resolution, field trips, education support, job readiness, and much more."

Summer jobs, including paid lifeguard opportunities are also available.

There are currently 3,500 spots still available at city camps.

For the first time ever, the camps will offer extended care until 6 p.m.

