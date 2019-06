Summer Fun around Philadelphia

Fun, games and beers at The Yard at South Bowl

Melissa Magee shows us around the new outdoor space at South Bowl. It's called The Yard and it's packed with fun and games, its own bar and food menu and plenty of room to hang out.19 East Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148Karen Rogers borrows her producer's daughter for a day of fun at Dorney Park! Ride the Steel Force, the park's tallest coaster, cool off at Wildwater Kingdom, and join Dorney for their Grand Carnivale celebration, every evening from July 20th through August 11th.4000 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown, PA 18104July 20 - Aug 11In the rolling hills of Bucks County, you can visit a working farm that has activities from the tame to the thrilling! From strawberry picking and goat yoga, to the 'Aerial Adventure Park' - complete with a 30-foot freefall - see what Hellerick's Family Farm has to offer! See if 6abc Sports' Jamie Apody can outrun her kids at the newest attraction that just debuted... the 'Farm Obstacle Course'!5500 N. Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902215-766-8388This family-owned and operated amusement park has been bringing fun to families for 22 years.3320-24 NJ-38, Mt Laurel Township, N.J. 08054856-273-9666Bull's BBQ is where legendary Phillies outfielder Greg Luzinski shares his grilling skills at Citizens Bank Park. We took the Bull out of the stadium and got some grill tips thanks to our friends from Cynch, Philadelphia's first propane home delivery service.: A 3-burner propane gas tank or a propane heater. Cynch Sweepstakes The Circuit Trails are hundreds of miles of happy, connecting you to other neighborhoods and the region's beautiful parks and green spaces. This summer, there's a scavenger hunt with a chance to win a grand prize, that includes a new bicycle, if you can discover all of the region's hidden gems.Philadelphia is not only the nation's birthplace, it's also home to the start of the nation's gay rights movement. There are lots of ways to celebrate and remember Pride month and the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. Be sure to tune into 6abc for our half-hour special, "Philly Pride: 50 Years Since Stonewall" followed by highlights of Philadelphia's Pride Parade, hosted by Adam Joseph and Alicia Vitarelli.Plus, Visit Philly wants to give you an overnight stay in the city.ENTER NOW: Overnight Stay Sweepstakes 1315 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-732-2220With Longwood Garden's performing arts series, you can spend the day strolling the gardens, have dinner at the cafe and then take in a concert when the sun sets. Visit on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday and you can catch an illuminated fountain show at night. There are fireworks and fountains shows, too.1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348The Museum of the American Revolution is planning a host of family friendly activities to celebrate America's birthday. For tickets and museum hours, click here The bond that exists between pets and people is forever. Two major Philadelphia organizations, West Laurel Hill Cemetery and the Women's Animal Center are celebrating 150 years of service. To commemorate, the two have created a partnership that honors the companionship of a pet long after it passes.225 Belmont Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 190043839 Richlieu Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020.