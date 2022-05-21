Philadelphians find ways to stay cool amid recording challenging heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday's summer-like temperatures had many people across Philadelphia searching for ways to stay cool."Unfortunately, my daughter wanted to come outside. I knew it was going to be hot, and I wasn't for it," said Crystal McCandless from Northern Liberties.Still, she cooled off under an umbrella, as did Sejal Thaker, a Philadelphia bride who didn't expect her May wedding day to be so warm."Absolutely not. All the brothers and dads are in wool suits right now, so I'm sorry about that," she laughed.Some Philadelphia homeowners woke up to a broken HVAC unit."This is the busy season. We call it Christmas season," said Yaniv Shavtai, who owns Green Air Heating and Cooling.Shavtai says he's getting three calls an hour for air conditioner unit repairs. His whole crew is working overtime on service calls."People feel very anxious before the summer starts, so they're calling immediately," he said. "As soon as their house gets hot."While some stayed cool inside, others chose to brave the heat at the Made on American Street Festival, featuring live music and local breweries.Owner Patrick Coyne of Punch Buggy Brewing Company says they were ready for the weather.