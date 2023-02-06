Kelce Bowl 2023: Jason, Travis interview their parents; Does Donna want to flip the coin?

Ed and Donna Kelce are making history as the first parents to have their sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Kelce brothers are back at it with another edition of their "New Heights" podcast and they brought along two special guests with them.

With just days to go before Super Bowl LVII when big brother Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles meet little brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, their parents were put on the hot seat and answered some tough questions from their two sons.

Travis asked their father Ed who will he be talking to first after the game is over: the winner or loser?

"Probably the loser. Somebody's going to feel pretty crummy and I want to be with them initially," Ed said.

Their mother Donna said she will be on the field for one brother: Travis.

"I will be on the field for you, Travis. Jason will have his family on the field, so, no, I won't be on the field for Jason," Donna said.

Jason interjected, "Is that why you're rooting for Travis?"

Donna said, "I didn't say that." She and her two sons laughed.

Last week, Jason revealed that his wife Kylie will also be bringing her OB-GYN to the game as she will be 38 weeks pregnant come Super Bowl Sunday.

Ed and Donna Kelce are making history as the first parents to have their sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.

There is even a petition circulating to have Donna do the coin flip mid-field before kickoff.

"There are so many legends and people that have their blood, sweat and tears on that field. And for a mom that never played football, I don't think that's the right place for her to be," Donna said.

Jason replied, "I think you're discounting moms."

Travis said, "You're a legendary mom."

Jason said, "All moms are legendary."

Donna wondered if she'd be a distraction for her sons if she did do it.

Jason said she would not be.

Coin flip or not, win or lose - and one of her boys will lose, Donna is beaming with maternal pride.

"How can it get any better than this? This is going to be the best day ever except for the days both of you were born," Donna said.