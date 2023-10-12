Police search for suspect accused of attempted sexual assault in Bucks County mall parking lot

The suspect was seen wearing a Penn State Nittany Lions sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers.

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are investigating an attempted sexual assault that took place in a mall parking lot on Friday.

Officers in Middletown Township say it happened at the Oxford Valley Mall outside Macy's just before 7 p.m.

The suspect is described as having short, dark hair and being in his late teens or early 20s.

He was also seen wearing a Penn State Nittany Lions sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Police say the suspect followed the victim from the mall to the parking lot, where he reached under her dress and grabbed her while she was loading children into her vehicle.

The victim told police she did not know the suspect.

People at the mall told Action News they were surprised something like this happened.

"I'm actually shocked because I guess this is a nice mall to go to," said Adrian Williams from St. Mary's, Georgia.

"I'm living in Trenton but I always come over here and shop and I don't ever hear anything bad happening here at all," added Marcia Ricks from Trenton, New Jersey.

Ricks also said officials need to be looking for ways to prevent this from happening again.

"It shouldn't happen here, there should be more security so that way everyone feels more comfortable looking out for people," she added.

Shoppers are now saying they will be more aware of their surroundings going forward.

"Don't come by yourself, don't be coming out at nighttime by yourself. Be on the lookout for things like that cause anything suspicious, you should at least tell somebody so they can be aware of it," said Ricks.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. John Beck, jbeck@mtpd.org desk 215-750-3838.