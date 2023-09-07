Police in Camden County search for man, vehicle after 'suspicious' incident involving juvenile

The driver sped off toward Deptford Township after contacting the juvenile, according to officials.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Camden County are investigating after a "suspicious" incident took place involving a high school student Wednesday.

Police in Gloucester Township were notified after a man allegedly contacted a young juvenile while she was walking home from school.

The juvenile was leaving Triton High School and walking towards Station Avenue, according to police.

When she rounded the corner, a vehicle pulled up next to her on the sidewalk. Then, police say a male driver asked the juvenile if she needed a ride.

Police described the car as a dark grey or black, newer model Honda Ridgeline with a black tri-fold bed cover, black and silver wheels, rain guards on the windows, a silver roof rack, and with unknown registration.

The driver is described as an older white male who was wearing a pink or orange shirt.

Anyone who has additional information or knowledge of similar incidents is asked to call 911, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or the anonymous tip line at 856-842-5560.