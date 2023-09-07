Police in Camden County search for man, vehicle after 'suspicious' incident involving juvenile

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Camden County are investigating after a "suspicious" incident took place involving a high school student Wednesday.
Police in Gloucester Township were notified after a man allegedly contacted a young juvenile while she was walking home from school.
The juvenile was leaving Triton High School and walking towards Station Avenue, according to police.
When she rounded the corner, a vehicle pulled up next to her on the sidewalk. Then, police say a male driver asked the juvenile if she needed a ride.
The driver sped off toward Deptford Township after contacting the juvenile, according to officials.
Police described the car as a dark grey or black, newer model Honda Ridgeline with a black tri-fold bed cover, black and silver wheels, rain guards on the windows, a silver roof rack, and with unknown registration.
The driver is described as an older white male who was wearing a pink or orange shirt.
Anyone who has additional information or knowledge of similar incidents is asked to call 911, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or the anonymous tip line at 856-842-5560.