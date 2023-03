Police took to the air to pursue a reported stolen SUV in Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police took to the air to pursue a reported stolen SUV in Northeast Philadelphia.

The police chopper led ground officers to two people who fled the Jeep Grand Cherokee and ran into the woods at 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Action News was at Brous and Lexington Avenues, off Roosevelt Boulevard, as officers took them into custody.

We are working to learn more about the suspects.