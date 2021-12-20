carjacking

Man carjacked, shot in Southwest Philadelphia

Police say the victim was shot in the thigh, then the two attackers stole his SUV.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot during Southwest Philadelphia carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was carjacked and shot in Southwest Philadelphia late Sunday night.

It happened on the 6400 block of Greenway Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the 31-year-old victim was shot in the thigh, then the two attackers stole his gray Toyota Highlander.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The search for the suspects continues.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area as part of their investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiashootingcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Video captures suspect trying to steal delivery driver's car
'We have jail cells for you': DA addresses rise robberies, carjackings
Temple student carjacked by armed man while on phone with boyfriend
11-year-old arrested for carjacking of police sergeant's wife
TOP STORIES
COVID 'raging' in NJ as leaders weigh next steps
76ers, Eagles forced to postpone games due to COVID issues
Gov. Wolf signs bill to expand pool of substitute teachers
Argument leads to brutal stabbing inside Bucks Co. home: DA
AccuWeather: Coldest Morning So Far
1 dead after fiery crash in Lehigh County
NJ senator tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Meek Mill donates $500K worth of gifts to community
Woman hospitalized after Camden, NJ fire
Retailers in Philly area prepare for wave of last-minute shoppers
South Jersey woman builds decades-old Black Santa collection
P&G dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
More TOP STORIES News