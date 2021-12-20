Man carjacked, shot in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was carjacked and shot in Southwest Philadelphia late Sunday night.It happened on the 6400 block of Greenway Avenue around 11:30 p.m.Police say the 31-year-old victim was shot in the thigh, then the two attackers stole his gray Toyota Highlander.The victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available.The search for the suspects continues.Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area as part of their investigation.