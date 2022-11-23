Sweet Nina's builds banana buzz at Reading Terminal Market with tasty takes on pudding

Sweet Nina's is a new one-stop shop for bread pudding in Reading Terminal Market with flavors such as caramel pecan, peanut butter and Apple Crisp.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nina Bryan learned to make banana pudding by watching her mother make it growing up.

Now, her mother, at age 103, gets to see her daughter's sweet success with tasty takes on the original recipe.

Sweet Nina's is a new one-stop shop in the Reading Terminal Market for all things banana pudding.

Flavors like Caramel Pecan, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, and Apple Crisp are made with fresh ingredients and available at Nina's new vending stand inside the market.

Sweet Nina's | Instagram

Reading Terminal Market

1136 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-805-8758

hours Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-6pm