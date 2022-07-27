Singer-songwriter TAHIRA inspires her audiences with music, stories

TAHIRA and collaborator Darnell Miller teamed up for an award-winning single called "Freedom Call."

"When I became a mom, I wanted to share stories from the African diaspora to my child. So that led me on a quest of learning how to tell a story with my music," said singer-songwriter TAHIRA.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- TAHIRA is an award-winning singer, storyteller and public speaker who uses her sound and music to "bring audiences messages of hope and courage."

She specializes in telling stories from the African oral tradition -- stories about hope and courage.

She says storytelling is a way to resonate with audiences.

"Music is the only thing that the brain uses both the right side and left side to understand. When you tell a story, you don't list facts, you have to sing."

She and collaborator Darnell Miller teamed up for an award-winning single called "Freedom Call." It's a single that's available on all music streaming platforms.

"My mission is to create sincere honest music to create a message. It's real music, not phoned in," said Darnell.

TAHIRA says it "gives me great joy, that's what it is, great joy. I can use my energy, the tools I have to bring about change to help and educate people at the same time."

Check out TAHIRA's songs to inspire on her website https://www.tahiraproductions.com and on instagram @tahirastorytell.