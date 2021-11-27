MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving a tanker truck caused traffic trouble on a ramp to I-476 southbound in Delaware County on Saturday.
It happened on the ramp from West Chester Pike to the Blue Route just before 7 a.m.
Officials say the tanker truck flipped over a guardrail and went down an embankment.
Injuries have been reported, though no further details have been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Tanker truck flips over on ramp to I-476 south in Marple Twp.
Officials say the tanker was leaking fuel after flipping over the guardrail into an embankment.
TRUCK CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News