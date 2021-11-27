Tanker truck flips over on ramp to I-476 south in Marple Twp.

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving a tanker truck caused traffic trouble on a ramp to I-476 southbound in Delaware County on Saturday.It happened on the ramp from West Chester Pike to the Blue Route just before 7 a.m.Officials say the tanker truck flipped over a guardrail and went down an embankment.Injuries have been reported, though no further details have been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.