Tanker truck flips over on ramp to I-476 south in Marple Twp.

Officials say the tanker was leaking fuel after flipping over the guardrail into an embankment.
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving a tanker truck caused traffic trouble on a ramp to I-476 southbound in Delaware County on Saturday.

It happened on the ramp from West Chester Pike to the Blue Route just before 7 a.m.

Officials say the tanker truck flipped over a guardrail and went down an embankment.

Injuries have been reported, though no further details have been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
