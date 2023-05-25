NJ governor ends Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll debate with official sandwich proclamation

NJ governor ends debate of Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll with sandwich decree.

"So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey, a Taylor Swift-ham, egg, and cheese," said the governor.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he is ending the greatest debate in the state, once and for all.

On Thursday, Murphy took a stance on a dispute that's as old as the state itself: the Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll discussion.

He signed an official proclamation declaring it to be Taylor Ham in honor of the music icon Taylor Swift, who's visiting the state soon.

Murphy went on to welcome Swift to the Garden State.

She's expected to perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.