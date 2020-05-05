feel good

Local schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with surprise visits

By and Rebeccah Hendrickson
RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In a world that feels so isolated, it's an unlikely time to have anyone waiting at your door. But the staff at Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor, Pennsylvania couldn't let Teacher Appreciation Week go to waste.

Father Mike Speziale, the school minister, and his team visited a total of 45 teachers in one day. He says he always appreciates the hard work teachers do, but this year, more than ever, it was important to show it.



"I've already told my kids, but I miss them. I was looking forward to having a field day with my homeroom," said Bernadette Glowaczewski, a history teacher.

Father Speziale isn't the only one showing appreciation.

"I've been going around and travelling around and secretly putting signs in the teachers' yards," explained Samantha frees, the assistant principal at Tyson-Schoener Elementary School in Reading School District.



The secret got out pretty quickly.

"I was super happy my kids were so pumped they all took pictures with me with it," said Brooke Dower, a second-grade teacher with the Reading School District.

More than 40 miles away, the same type of signs popped up in Whitehall Coplay School District, too, all courtesy of a principal there.



"It just stopped me in my tracks. This probably 15-foot banner that said 'we love our Zephyr Elementary teachers' and I was immediately overwhelmed with emotion," said Amy Dorward, a fifth-grade teacher at Zephyr Elementary.

