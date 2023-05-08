Teamsters Local 830 union ends 4-week strike against Liberty Coca-Cola

More than 400 members of Teamsters Local 830 picketed for a 10th day outside of the Liberty Coca-Cola facility in Juniata Park.

Liberty Coca-Cola says the new contract with union workers provides the greater benefits and wages workers were asking for.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The union group Teamster Local 830 and Liberty Coca-Cola have ended a four-week long strike in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood on Monday.

Liberty Coca-Cola leaders released the following statement regarding the end of the strike:

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the hardworking men and women of Teamsters Local 830. The new contract maintains our commitment to provide employees with the highest wage increases in Coca-Cola/Local 830's history. Along with wage increases over the next five years, the agreement provides considerable benefits for health and welfare and retirement plans for employees and their families. We appreciate all that our employees do to make this a great company, and we look forward to getting everyone back to work tomorrow under the new agreement."

The union also released a statement on the strike ending:

Teamsters Local 830 ended its three-week-long strike against Liberty Coca-Cola today, agreeing to a new five-year contract that includes significant wage increases for the 414 union workers, along with an improved healthcare plan.



"I am pleased to announce that Teamsters Local 830's protracted fight for economic justice for our members employed at Liberty Coca-Cola is finally over," said Teamsters Local 830 Secretary-Treasurer Daniel H. Grace. "I am proud of our members for the resilience and solidarity they showed during the past three weeks. I also want to thank Liberty Coca-Cola for continuing to dialogue throughout a sometimes difficult process and for reaching a fair new five-year contract with us.



Final details of the contract are still being hammered out at this time and will be released in the coming days. Any and all boycotts of Coca-Cola products - real or perceived - have also ended."

The strike began weeks ago when Teamsters Local 830 started a picket line in front of the company, the tri-state areas region's largest provider of Coca-Cola products.

In addition to its iconic brand, Liberty Coca-Cola also bottles and distributes Dr. Pepper, Dasani Water, Fanta Soda, Gold Peak Iced Tea, Hi-C, Monster Energy, Minute Maid, Powerade, and Sprite, among many other brands.