17-year-old student charged with making recent threat against Coatesville Area High School

It's now a team effort between Coatesville Area School District Police, the Chester County District Attorney's Office, and the FBI to track down the source of these threats.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent threat of violence made against Coatesville Area High School, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

The teen, who is a senior at the school, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of threats to use weapons of mass destruction, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies, officials said. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of false reports.

According to investigators, the October 17 threat was the 14th notification of a threat or a tip of potential violence at the school during a three-week period. The recent threats have caused lockdowns, evacuations, and the cancellation of school and student activities.

The investigation into the other threats is still ongoing.

Officials said the anonymous report was made to the Safe2Say Something PA (Safe2Say) website on October 17. Investigators were able to track the IP address to the guest Wi-Fi at the Technical College High School on Boot Road in Downingtown.

They found that an iPhone of the teen accessed the IP address at TCHS on Oct. 17. Video surveillance also showed the teen at the school when the threat was made.

"We assured the community that every threat would be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, and anyone responsible would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Caln Twp. Police Chief Joe Elias.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.