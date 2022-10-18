FBI joins investigation after multiple threats target Coatesville Area Schools

"Every week we are dealing with something," said a parent of Coatesville junior Cari Treer. "Learning is not happening."

It's now a team effort between Coatesville Area School District Police, the Chester County District Attorney's Office, and the FBI to track down the source of these threats.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County school district is providing new information about a string of threats that led to classes being canceled at two schools.

In recent weeks, officials have been forced to shut down Coatesville Area Senior High School and cancel events due to violent threats.

Treer says the repeated lockdowns and threats of violence continue to interrupt the new school year for her son.

"It's one of those situations where my son will message me and say 'Mom did you get a message?' And I'm like, 'Are you on lockdown again?'" said Treer. "You want to feel safe as a parent sending your child to school, at this point, not necessarily feeling safe."

Chopper 6 was above the school Monday morning as 1,400 students and staff were evacuated from Coatesville Area Senior High School and outside to the football stadium.

The area was put on lockdown after receiving a threat of an explosive accelerant that was to go off in our school at noon.

Another anonymous message indicated there were weapons on the campus of the intermediate high school prompting that school to be put on lockdown.

School officials also say while students were moved to the stadiums, a fight broke out between six students that resulted in a large police presence between more than 30 agencies to help regain control of the situation.

Two students were later arrested.

"No weapons were found on campus, and no explosives were found on campus. It was deemed there were no credible threats," Interim Superintendent of Coatesville Schools Richard Dunlap said in a release.

Authorities are actively pursuing leads and Action News is told an arrest - or arrests - is expected soon.

In recent weeks, similar threats have canceled a homecoming football game at the senior school and led to restrictions at other games for parents and students.

Dominique Ware says it's frustrating and not only impacts the school directly, but other schools in the district that share the same bus system.

"When it happened, the school was on lockdown. The buses on lockdown. The kids could not get home for 3 hours," said Ware. "Whatever happens there, trickles down and affects other schools in the district. I've been here for 13 years, it hasn't gotten better, only gotten worse."

The district is encouraging parents to check their child's phone and social media accounts and speak with them about the seriousness of making false threats.

Classes at senior and intermediate schools are expected to resume as normal Wednesday.