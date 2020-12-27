homicide

Philadelphia police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old man

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. Sunday to the 8500 block of Harley Place in Eastwick for reports of a woman screaming.

Once on the scene, police discovered the body of an 18-year-old man who had been shot several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.
