Philadelphia police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old man

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia.Officers were called just before 4 a.m. Sunday to the 8500 block of Harley Place in Eastwick for reports of a woman screaming.Once on the scene, police discovered the body of an 18-year-old man who had been shot several times.He was pronounced dead at the scene.No arrests have been made.The shooting remains under investigation.