PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia.
Officers were called just before 4 a.m. Sunday to the 8500 block of Harley Place in Eastwick for reports of a woman screaming.
Once on the scene, police discovered the body of an 18-year-old man who had been shot several times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Philadelphia police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old man
HOMICIDE
