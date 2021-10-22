'Dream come true:' 22 students receive Temple's new Cecil B. Moore scholarship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University introduced a new scholarship program that helps nearly two dozen students.
It is also an effort to make the school more inclusive.
Temple's brand new Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program is named after the legendary Philadelphia civil rights activist, attorney and city council member.
"Temple University is proud of our strong partnerships with neighboring communities, and we are committed to increasing the number of North Philadelphia students enrolled here. Part of our dedication to this initiative is providing equitable opportunities for underserved and underrepresented students to fully participate in college-level courses and academic enrichment programs," the university says.
On Thursday, 22 students were presented with a scholarship from the program, which covers full tuition for four years.
"A scholarship means a great opportunity. Growing up in North Philadelphia, seeing everyone else go to Temple, walking past it every day, is something I always dreamt of. It's more like a dream come true," student Cory Matthews said.
The scholarships are all part of Temple's commitment to spend $1 million toward combating racism.
The university says the Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program partners with Steppingstone Scholars, an educational nonprofit, to provide academic support to high school students selected to take a dual enrollment course - a free Temple course that students complete during their senior year of high school. It also creates success-based advising and enrichment initiatives to support BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) and low-income students.
The program provides 50 students coordinated pre-college preparation, advising and mentoring.
From those seniors, 20-25 students are selected to become Cecil B. Moore Scholars
The scholarships are for students who live in the communities surrounding Temple's North Philadelphia campus.
"Temple's Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program creates an academic pathway for Philadelphia public (district or charter) students living in our neighboring North Philadelphia ZIP codes-19121, 19122, 19123, 19125, 19130, 19132, 19133 and 19140," the university says.
The scholars will participate in a summer bridge program that involves seminars, community service experiences and community building.
More information on the Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program can be found here.
