Upper Dublin Township holds relief carnival to help tornado victims

The Carnival is set to continue Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A tornado relief carnival was held Thursday night in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, across from Upper Dublin High School on Loch Alsh Avenue.

Many of the smiling faces at the carnival have been through a lot over the past month after a deadly EF-2 tornado ripped through Upper Dublin Township.

A tree fell right into Camryn Guckavan's home.

"The night of the storm we were all downstairs in our rec room in the hallway, and we just hear like a loud crash," recalled Guckavan.

Proceeds from the carnival will benefit different community organizations like Upper Dublin Education Foundation, Upper Dublin Lutheran Church's Assisting UD Tornado Recovery Fund, Upper Dublin Citizen Emergency Fund, and Kiwanis Club of Ambler.

"Lifting people's spirits here in the tornado zone," said Gene McGonagle, president of Ambler Kiwanis Club of the event.

Some families are still picking up the pieces from the September storm.

"Still rebuilding, yes, and to have something like this to enjoy during that time is fun for the kids," said Nina Jones of Glenside.

On top of thrilling rides, good eats and cool prizes, residents could also pick up a birdhouse that is repurposed from the storm's debris.

"The birds still have a place to go and it brings cheer back to the community that we're all trying to rebuild," said Dan Fichter of Fort Washington.

The carnival is set to continue Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, a special family day is planned from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. where there will be a Halloween costume party.

