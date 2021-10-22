police chase

Amazon delivery driver goes on wild ride with carjacking suspect in New Jersey

The suspect pushed the delivery driver into the vehicle and got behind the wheel.
PATERSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was arrested following a wild carjacking of an Amazon delivery truck in New Jersey Thursday.

Authorities say a delivery driver had parked a truck near Straight Street and Fulton Street in Paterson when a suspect approached, pushed the delivery driver into the vehicle and got behind the wheel.

At one point, police say, the delivery driver attempted to jump out of the moving vehicle but ultimately remained inside as the suspect was speeding.

The delivery driver then noticed two police officers nearby and was able to flag them down for help.

The police chase came to an end when the suspect turned onto railroad tracks and got stuck.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and tried to run off, but police were able to take him into custody.

The delivery driver was unharmed.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

