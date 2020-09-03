Temple University to go virtual for rest of fall semester after COVID-19 outbreak

temple university

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University said most classes will be held remotely for the rest of the fall semester following a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement released Thursday, Temple said there will be exceptions for classes that cannot be held virtually. School officials say 95% of the classes will be conducted remotely.

A two-week suspension was put in place earlier this week after a spike in positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend.

"In light of the recent increase in positive test results among our students, and after consultation with our own healthcare professionals and leaders at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, we have concluded that the data indicate it is time to pivot to primarily online education, as we said we would be prepared to do," President Richard Englert and Executive Vice President and Provost JoAnne Epps said in a statement.

The university said the students who tested positive either had no symptoms or mild to moderate flu-like symptoms.
