The three-year contract deal helps avoid a looming strike at the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After months of negotiations, Temple University Hospital and its 2,200 nurses and technicians have reached a deal.

The new deal will also make Temple nurses the highest paid in the state.

Some of the union's concerns were also addressed, there will now be smaller nurse-to-patient ratios and additional security measures at the North Philadelphia facility.