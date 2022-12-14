Temple University president moving a block from North Philadelphia campus

Dr. Wingard will be the first Temple president to live this close to campus in decades, according to university officials.

Jason Wingard and his family will sell their current home, which is in Chestnut Hill, and move into a rowhouse on North Carlisle Street, a block off campus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University President Dr. Jason Wingard is planning to move a block from campus in an effort to further engage with students and families in surrounding neighborhoods.

Wingard started the position in July 2021 and currently lives in Chestnut Hill.

He will now move into a three-story rowhouse on North Carlisle Street, a block off campus.

It's just off Broad Street, between Norris and Diamond streets, and still within the Temple University police patrol zone.

The university bought the home and several properties in 2010 and has been using them as offices. The home will now be renovated for residential living.

His wife and 13-year-old son will join him. The couple's other four children are away at school.

"We intend on deepening relationships with neighbors, students, faculty and staff as part of our efforts to demonstrate how Temple can impact the future through authentic engagement," Wingard said.

Wingard's Violence Reduction Task Force released safety recommendations last month stating the university must play a key role to help reduce high crime rates in the surrounding North Philadelphia neighborhoods.

There have been recent shootings off-campus within three to four blocks of Wingard's future home. And within the last month, Temple students have been robbed in their off-campus homes on at least two occasions, along with two recent armed robberies of students who were walking.

Earlier this week Wingard said that this is urgent and that, "Temple cannot solve it alone, but our public policy and research enterprise allow us to be a part of the solution."

Wingard is the university's first Black president and has celebrated a university milestone of welcoming the most diverse freshman class, with more than 51% being students of color, according to university officials.

Wingard hopes to move in this spring once the house is renovated.