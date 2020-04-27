Temple University freezes tuition despite economic challenges amid coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University, like so many other schools, is taking a multi-million dollar hit as a result of the economic shut-down.
Despite that, President Richard Englert recently announced that Temple is not going to raise tuition for the upcoming academic year.
Englert says the reason is simple. While the school is absorbing a huge financial blow, many Temple students, and their families, are getting hit even harder.
"Even with the budgetary challenges, we still want to keep tuition affordable. So, we're deciding that we want to keep tuition flat for all undergraduate and all graduate students," he said.
Several other schools in the region, and across Pennsylvania, also announcing a tuition freeze for the 2020-2021 academic year including Penn State University.
Meanwhile, the University of Pennsylvania can now be added to the list of Ivy League schools rejecting stimulus funds they were eligible for.
The schools had been criticized for initially accepting, and then rejecting, millions of dollars from the government.
The criticism involves schools' multi-billion dollar endowments.
Penn officials sent Action News a statement reading, in part, "Despite the serious financial impact to Penn as a result of the pandemic, after analyzing the full scope of the regulations involved, Penn has determined that it will not apply for nor accept the funds that would be available through the CARES Act."
