Tesla crashes into bicyclist, pedestrian, tree in South Philadelphia

Then the driver fled from the Tesla and attempted to run away from the scene.

Saturday, August 5, 2023 3:31AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Tesla driver crashed into a bicyclist and a pedestrian before attempting to flee the scene in Philadelphia Friday night.

The Action Cam was at the scene at Pattison and Broad streets in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of FDR Drive.

Police say the 67-year-old driver struck a bicyclist and pedestrian before speeding off and hitting a tree.

Police caught the suspect and brought him to an area hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

The 37-year-old bicyclist and 55-year-old pedestrian were also brought to local hospitals.

The bicyclist is in stable condition while the pedestrian is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

