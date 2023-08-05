Tesla crashes into bicyclist, pedestrian, tree in South Philadelphia

A Tesla driver crashed into a bicyclist and a pedestrian before attempting to flee the scene in Philadelphia Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Tesla driver crashed into a bicyclist and a pedestrian before attempting to flee the scene in Philadelphia Friday night.

The Action Cam was at the scene at Pattison and Broad streets in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of FDR Drive.

Police say the 67-year-old driver struck a bicyclist and pedestrian before speeding off and hitting a tree.

Then the driver fled from the Tesla and attempted to run away from the scene.

Police caught the suspect and brought him to an area hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

The 37-year-old bicyclist and 55-year-old pedestrian were also brought to local hospitals.

The bicyclist is in stable condition while the pedestrian is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.