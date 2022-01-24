Second arrest made in Thanksgiving Day deadly shooting; Third man sought

Savian "Dexx" Creary (left) and Tymere "Brady" Parker (right)

Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a man who was shot by a stray bullet while enjoying Thanksgiving with his family in Norristown, Pennsylvania.Savian "Dexx" Creary, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested Saturday by Montgomery County Detectives and members of the Philadelphia SWAT team, officials said.Creary is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and related charges in the killing of 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the 1100 block of Arch Street.The suspects were involved in a shootout that followed a dispute over stolen alcohol, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.One of the bullets fired in that shootout went through a window and hit Palaez Moctezuma as he was having Thanksgiving dinner with his family.He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.Kevon Clarke was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, and charged with first-degree murder and related charges in connection with the shooting.An arrest warrant has also been issued for Tymere "Brady" Parker, 20, of Sanger Street in Philadelphia.Parker is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Officials said he is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 610-270-0977.