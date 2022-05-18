Narberth, Pa. mom debuts original musical starring 26 local young stars

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local mother of two and theatre artist is about to debut a musical that takes on the tough topics of gun violence and school shootings.
Narberth's Mary Fishburne teamed up with Music Theatre Philly in Center City to cast 26 local 5th through 12th graders for her original musical "Boundless".
It's a story of friendship, fearlessness and forgiveness.
This weekend, it will go from page to stage for the very first time.
"It's just really exciting to see it come to life," says Fishburne, who wrote the book, music and lyrics for "Boundless" during the pandemic.
"After every rehearsal, the kids are out on the streets at 12th and Spruce streets singing these songs at the top of their lungs.
I just want all 26 to look back on this experience and say, 'That was so much fun.'"
The show is also meant to open meaningful and critical conversations.
"Boundless" is based on the West Nickel Mines Amish School tragedy in Lancaster, Pa.
This is Music Theatre Philly's first-ever in-house developed musical.
"It takes a lot of steps to get a show from the page to Broadway," says Tim Popp, the executive director for Music Theatre Philly.
"We are seeing the first debut of this public performance. It's only going to go up from here."
This weekend, you can be one of the first audiences to see the show.
There are two performances of "Boundless" at The Arts Bank on Broad Street this Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
