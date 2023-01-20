The Laurel and 1909 Rittenhouse is luxury living with a capital L

Alicia takes us on a tour of the Laurel & 1909 Rittenhouse.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 48-story condo and apartment tower were built on the very last available parcel of land on Rittenhouse Square. 1

909 Rittenhouse is the rental apartment portion; The Laurel is the condominium side of the complex.

Architects designed every unit with an eye toward sight lines and stunning views.

The interiors have spacious bedrooms, spa-style bathrooms, balconies overlooking the city and square and high-end kitchens made for entertaining.

The condos are all corner units to maximize the views and the units come with a whole menu of amenities-from a resort-style outdoor pool complete with cabanas to an indoor pool, gym, dog spa, a private bar, parking, and town car service.

The condos start at $2.8 million and go all the way up to $25M for a completely customizable nearly 9000 square foot penthouse unit.

The Laurel | Facebook | Instagram

1911 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

215-344-7033

1909 Rittenhouse | Facebook | Instagram

1909 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

267-641-9078