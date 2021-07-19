FYI Philly

Love Park is home to new pop-up restaurant The Lawn at Loveluck

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran have turned Love Park into a dining destination.

The Lawn at Loveluck is a garden setting in the park. Turney has created a menu of comfort foods she is serving out of the Lawn's food truck.

Loveluck is the name of the new restaurant Marcie and Val plan to open in the near future in what used to be the "flying saucer" building that housed the Philadelphia Visitor Center.

That project remains in progress and in the meantime, they have created a destination at the park that includes yard games and the iconic LOVE sculpture.



The Lawn at Loveluck | Facebook | Instagram
1599 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA
