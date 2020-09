PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the newly revived neighborhood of Market East, The Wayward is an American Brasserie serving French-inspired bistro favorites.Executive Chef Yun Fuentes was born and raised in Puerto Rico and came up through the food scene ranks with Iron Chef Jose Garces right here in Philadelphia.He now calls Philly home and oversees the new restaurant, which features a raw bar and the largest gin collection in Philadelphia, plus outdoor seating on a lush private patio.1170 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-258-9430