hometown hero

Philadelphia nurse who recovered from COVID-19 helps community through pandemic

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When emergency room nurse Jennifer Gil reads the banner that says "Heroes Work Here" hanging over 10th Street next to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, she doesn't really think of herself.

"You see your community in need and you want to be able to do what you do best, and that's be a nurse," said Gil, who more than most, understands the danger of her job these past seven months.

READ MORE: South Jersey man puts off retirement to keep hospitals stocked during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A South Jersey man who helps keep local hospital stocked with supplies was about to retire, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he knew he played an important role.



"We heard these kind of difficult and scary stories that a lot nurses who contracted COVID-19 ended up passing, so for me, it was a little scary," said Gil, who tested positive for the virus on March 20.

"We were screening ourselves before seeing patients and I had a fever and promptly went home, got tested, and found out that I had it," she said.

Gil is one of the first patients in Philadelphia to get COVID-19, but her biggest concern was never her own health, it was when she'd be able to go back to work.

"She just wanted to be able to be here to do what she was trained to do and I think again that spirit embodies all of the nurses here at Jefferson," said Jeff Doucette, the chief nursing officer for the hospital.

READ MORE: Bethlehem health care worker battling cancer gets help from community
EMBED More News Videos

HOMETOWN HERO: A woman from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania spends her day caring for others, even while she battles some health issues of her own.



Gil came back two weeks later with a newfound resolve, not only in work but in how she spends her time away from the hospital. She began organizing clothing and food drives through the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, advocating for PPE for healthcare workers everywhere. And this weekend, she'll be helping at a free flu shot clinic.

"I don't see it as going above and beyond. For me, it's just being able to help people. I think that's what makes nurses so special," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiahealthflucoronavirushospitalnursesfeel goodhometown hero
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
Health care worker battling cancer gets help from community
Supply manager puts off retirement to keep hospitals stocked
Community police officer feeds neighborhood
ER nurse, wife put restaurant dreams on hold to cook for community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
Montco bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
'Fall resurgence' of coronavirus has begun in Pa., health officials say
Philadelphia School District releases hybrid learning model
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
Show More
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Election officials Montco, Delco urge patience as mail-in voting begins
Philly's latest COVID-19 guidelines leave theatres in the dark
Philly sues JUUL for 'fostering epidemic among youth'
Verizon names Philly the first 5G region in Pennsylvania
More TOP STORIES News