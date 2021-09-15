Students stealing school property for TikTok challenge will face charges, officials say

BOYERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A disturbing new trend on social media is leading to criminal charges nationwide, including at a school district in Berks County.
Officials with the Boyertown Area School District said students are damaging school bathrooms and recording the aftermath.
Superintendent Marybeth Torchia said during a school board meeting on Monday night the vandalism is due to a TikTok challenge.
The superintendent said the "Bathroom Challenge" and "Devious Lick Challenge" circulating on the social media site encourage students to steal or destroy school property.
Torchia said some Boyertown students are stealing from bathrooms and destroying fixtures while capturing the damage on videos. The student who causes the most damage in one school day is declared the "winner."
The superintendent said criminal charges have been, and will be made, against students responsible for such vandalism. Students will also be suspended from school.
A similar situation is unfolding at a school district in Gray, Georgia.
Jones County High School posted on a message on Facebook Tuesday telling parents to be aware of the challenge and its consquences.
"Please know that this is a very serious offense and is considered theft of government property. Students who choose to participate in this behavior will be disciplined in accordance our student code of conduct," the message read. "In addition, students who record, post, or share video of such behavior can also face disciplinary consequences. Please discuss this with your students. We appreciate your assistance in curbing this destructive behavior so that we may maintain our focus on teaching and learning."
