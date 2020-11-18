Delaware mom creates crafty business to help handmade artists

"Crocheting is my first love," she said.
The mother of four had previously worked in the music industry. But after being a full-time mom for 15 years, she was ready for a new challenge.
In 2018, she created her own business, The Craft Central, which educates and prepares people in the art of making crafts.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she resorted to teaching lessons online. But nothing could replace the emotional and financial fulfillment that came from attending an art show or craft fair.
"Craft fairs are usually the bread and butter for a lot of handmade creators and artists," she said. "Unfortunately, with everything going on, they were canceling a lot of the craft fairs. So, I stared onlinecraftfairhaven.com."
Similar to purchasing a space at a craft show, vendors can pay a small amount of money to reserve a spot on Galvin's website. She features artists on a special webpage and promotes their wares on social media.
"It's going really well," said Galvin. "People are really certainly appreciating the extra marketing."
With the convenient online fulfillment service, Amazon, thriving during the pandemic, some smaller artists may feel that customers are forgetting about them.
"It's always tough for handmade sellers and artists because people tend to go with the names that they know," said Galvin. "People don't realize what's available and the talent and how unique it is."
Until the day comes when art shows and craft fairs sprawl throughout the community once again, artists like Galvin are making their living online.
"You'll see a lot of online events, teaching, you know, selling of items," Galvin said. "It's just what everybody's doing until we can certainly get back together and create together."
