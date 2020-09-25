'Miracle Man:' 90-year-old leaves Delaware County hospital after beating COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6345566" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He made it. We didn't have to say goodbye." Community Journalist Matteo was there when one of Philadelphia's first COVID-19 patients finally came home.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some are calling 90-year-old Enzo Carnaroli the "Miracle Man" because he has defeated COVID-19.His wife Joan Carnaroli only cared about one thing Thursday- reuniting with her husband again."I'm going to see him today and I'm going to take him home," said Joan. "And that's all I care about."On August 31, Joan rushed her husband to Riddle Hospital in Delaware County after he woke up with a fever. But given their extreme precaution and self-quarantining, she thought it was only a urinary tract infection.After a long three weeks of a COVID-19 diagnosis mixed with uncertainty and loneliness, the loving couple has finally reunited."I'm glad to go home," said Enzo.Enzo put on boxing gloves and punched his way through the hospital doors as the theme from Rocky played in the background."I pray to feel better and to live another couple years. That's all," Enzo said.The 90-year-old is not known to back down from a battle.At the turn of the century, he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. After a life-changing procedure and a year's worth of chemotherapy, then-70-year-old Enzo was ready to sail the seas on a cruise and spend his summers down the shore.Thanks to a courageous spirit and a team of talented nurses with Main Line Health, Enzo scored a figurative K.O. in his most recent frightening battle."He was on four liters of oxygen and to see him today is amazing," said Mariellen Patrick, a registered nurse who worked closely with Enzo.She joined roughly two dozen other hospital staff in cheering and congratulating Enzo on his way home.Joan believes that the use of plasma played a huge role in the survival story. She encourages anyone between the ages of 18 and 55 who has survived COVID-19 to donate their blood.Enzo is now looking forward to spending more time with his wife and Siamese cats while working on physical therapy.The Italian immigrant would rather be catching a wave or working on the house, but for now, he is happy to be alive.