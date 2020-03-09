Hundreds cycle to put the brakes on heart disease at CHOP's Philly Spin-In

Throughout the roaring Crystal Tea Room in The Wanamaker Building, teams of all skill levels passed the baton to show their support for loved ones.
Locals shared their stories about how CHOP gave their families a second chance to live. Taking to the microphone, they encouraged riders to never stop fighting for the gift of life.
Today's event raised a total of $662,717 for the cardiac unit of CHOP. 6abc's Vice President of Community Engagement, Niki Hawkins, was there to present a $10,000 check made in partnership with our parent company, The Walt Disney Company. HealthCheck reporter Ali Gorman rode for the cause alongside other 6abc employees who volunteered their time for the event.
Anyone who is interested in donating has until the end of April. Learn more by visiting their website.
