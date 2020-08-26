Dozens of dogs rescued from incoming Hurricane Laura make landing in Delaware

As Vice President of Wings of Rescue, she has relocated 1,300 pets from Louisiana and Texas since the beginning of August. The states, which border the Gulf of Mexico, are expected to face a Category 4 Hurricane, Laura, in the next day.
"When there is a disaster, the shelters are required to take in all strays and displaced pets," she said. "The pets that were in the shelters, if they don't get out, there's really only one other choice. And it's not a choice they want to make."
Robbins is referring to euthanasia, which is an unfortunate outcome for animals when their shelters become overcrowded.
So, her effort to send 79 pets to Brandywine Valley SPCA, a no-kill facility, over the last two days was lifesaving.
"The folks in the southern shelters work very, very hard for those animals," said Linda Torelli, BVSPCA's Marketing Director. "They're in a community situation that just is really difficult for adoption. And we want them to know we recognize that work and support that work," she said.
This new pack of pups will be available to adopt starting tomorrow at the BVSPCA's New Castle and West Chester locations.
"I'm happy that we're able to help them and get them to safety to a community that's ready and willing to adopt animals from situations like this," said Shelter Programs Manager, David Owens.
His comments still ring true during the BVSPCA's biggest intake month of the year, August. Linda Torelli says the shelter is full, yet they are still taking in dogs rescued from Texas and Louisiana due to the circumstances.
Torelli says their adoptions are up by 15%, setting records in the era of COVID-19. She is hopeful that these rescued dogs will find new homes relatively quickly.
That's nothing new to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, since they routinely accept dogs airlifted from disasters or unfavorable circumstances. Earlier this year, Action News was there when the BVSPCA rescued dogs displaced by earthquakes in Puerto Rico.
To learn more, adopt, or donate, visit the BVSPCA's website.
