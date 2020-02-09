community journalist

You can adopt a dog rescued from earthquakes in Puerto Rico!

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Early this morning, an emergency evacuation flight filled with 140 animals took off from Puerto Rico.

After making a pit stop in Florida, the plane was headed to New Castle Airport in Delaware, where the Brandywine Valley SPCA was waiting with empty trucks. The plane's cabin opened to reveal dozens of barking dogs looking for a forever home.

This is the second time that the local shelter partnered with those in Puerto Rico. In January, 30 dogs were rescued and every single one was adopted. The mission is also made possible by Wings of Rescue, Greatergood.org, and The Sato Project.

Another 30 dogs are headed to Brandywine Valley SPCA's West Chester campus to be evaluated, treated, and put up for adoption. Anyone eager to meet their new arrivals can begin the adoption process starting Tuesday, February 11. They tell us that 70% of their rescued animal population is local, so it is nice to reach out to a country in need when possible.

Puerto Rico, a United States territory, has been suffering a swarm of earthquakes recently. While the shelters on the island do everything they can for the animals, they have experienced a shortage of food and water. The work of the Brandywine Valley SPCA and its partners is saving the lives of hundreds of dogs.

To learn more, visit their website.

RELATED: Local 'miracle puppy' makes a comeback, invited to Puppy Bowl

EMBED More News Videos

Linus the rescue pup found his forever home...and a spot on a Puppy Bowl team! Community Journalist Matteo introduces us.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdogssheltercommunity journalistanimal rescueadoptioninstagram storiespet adoption
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses
"Fairy Dusting" is the latest trend in spreading kindness
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News