community journalist

World-famous 'Chunk the Groundhog' raises family in Delaware man's backyard

By
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- "I never looked at a groundhog from this point of view before," said Jeff Permar.

Typically thought to be a nuisance, groundhogs have become the lifelong gardener's best friends.

In 2019, Permar noticed his crops had large chunks bitten out of them. He purchased a motion-sensor camera to catch the perpetrator. That's when "Chunk" stole his vegetables and his heart.

"Sure enough, this groundhog comes popping up right in front of the camera," said Permar. "He was so smug, he was like, yeah, I'm eating your veggies, what are you gonna do about it?"

Permar uploaded the videos to social media, where they have since gone viral and spawned a worldwide audience of Chunk fans. The Instagram page for Chunk the Groundhog is nearing 500,000 followers. Fans from New Zealand, South Korea, and even Philadelphia have filmed themselves munching on veggies for the #ChunkChallenge.

"He was so cool that I embraced him, and went from being a pest to being a friend almost, you know, like part of the family," said Permar.

Chunk's story did not stop when he went into hibernation. In 2020, Chunk woke up with a girlfriend and three baby groundhogs. Fans on Instagram voted on the names for each newborn as they were discovered by Permar.

"I was not expecting to have five groundhogs," he said. "Here we are, we got Chunk, Nibbles, Nugget, Chip and Chibbles."

Despite the 2021 calendar looming on Groundhog Day, Chunk and his family are still in hibernation.

"He's not like Punxsutawney Phil, he's sound asleep right now," said Permar on a snowy day. "I mean, would you want to come out in this? The Chunks are on their own schedule."

In celebration of the holiday, Permar plans to release an original song, titled, "Chunk Don't Eat Junk." After that, all eyes are on the backyard as Permar awaits the day Chunk and company return. He hopes to prepare a live streaming option for those interested in seeing Chunk in real-time.

Permar, who lives with a family of five himself, says that Chunk's little family has changed his life.

"I'm more compassionate towards animals and the struggles that they go through," he said. Permar is confident that Chunk has inspired his worldwide audience to feel the same.

"They're just out here trying to survive trying to live," he said about the groundhogs. "And if I can provide for them, that's what I'll do.

To keep up with Chunk, follow his YouTube and Instagram pages.

RELATED: NJ policeman adopts puppy rescued by fellow officers

EMBED More News Videos

The baby pitbull, "Thor," was rescued by the Mount Laurel Police Department. One of their officers fell in love and adopted him!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmiddletowncommunity journalistfunny videogroundhog dayanimalgardeninginstagram storiesfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
90-year-old Korean War veteran receives birthday surprise of a lifetime
Cape May community steps in to send off Coast Guard training graduates
NJ's ESO pasta brings the taste of Italy to your home
New Jersey's mouth-watering Birria Tacos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Steadier snow through Sunday, heavier on Monday
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
Philadelphia announces snow emergency ahead of winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NJ governor declares state of emergency due to winter storm
NJ Transit announces service suspensions for Monday
Check School Closings, Delayed Openings, & All Virtual Classes
Show More
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
PennDOT getting ready to clear the roads ahead of snowstorm
NJ urges people to stay home during snowstorm
2 Bucks Co. women charged for allegedly taking part in Capitol riot
'We Will Rebuild:' Ocean City amusement park damaged in boardwalk fire
More TOP STORIES News