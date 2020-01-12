Smile Boxes make for priceless random acts of kindness

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5142734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Secret society performs random acts of kindness at NJ school.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- This morning, months of hard work and preparation paid off in a priceless fashion.Dozens of students from Our Lady of Mercy Academy jumped on a bus tour through Washington Township in South Jersey to deliver what they call, "Smile Boxes," or "Sunshine Boxes."Each box looks different and has special products inside. Students handcrafted these care packages filled with toiletries, snacks, special messages and more.Beginning the day with mass at Incarnation Church in Mantua, students surprised fellow churchgoers with boxes. Then, they made their way to Cardinal Village assisted living facility to make sure the elderly did not spend the day alone. From there, they visited the Goodwill Store and Bottino's ShopRite, surprising young children and families inside with these random acts of kindness.It is just one of many projects the students will participate in as a part of Compassion Quest, a course within Our Lady of Mercy Academy's Mini-Mester service project initiative. The students arranged the whole day, including everything from renting the bus, scheduling the trip and building the itinerary. They are looking forward to more ways to exercise their faith and give back in the future!