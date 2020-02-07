community journalist

Meet the SEPTA driver spreading brotherly love on his trolley

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Two levels underground beneath 13th and Market Street, like many spots in the city, trolleys speed through every few minutes. It is difficult to distinguish one from the other...until you see Gary Mason's trolley.

In the spirit of "Brotherly Love" and Valentine's Day, Mason tricked out his trolley with hearts, lights, and flowers galore. It's something he's done since 1993, but his display has grown tremendously since then.

The rose-tinted ambiance is blended with a nostalgic mix of oldies and love songs that Mason shuffles through on his iPod Nano.

Morning commuters can look for Mason's sweet ride around Valentine's Day, but he also decorates for Halloween and Christmas.

Mason's childhood fascination with railways and trolleys led him to a career with SEPTA that's 34 years in the making. The Southwest Philadelphia native hopes that his decorations can spread a message of loving one another.

RELATED: These decorated cars look like flying saucers

EMBED More News Videos

Ever see a car with a water spigot, picture frames or the doorknob from a house on it? Well, here you go.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistseptapublic transportationvalentine's dayinstagram stories
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses
"Fairy Dusting" is the latest trend in spreading kindness
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News