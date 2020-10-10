community journalist

Female skydivers honor the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Highlight Pro Skydiving Team of all-female skydivers made landing today in South Jersey.

As part of their nationwide tour celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, they touched down on the front lawn of the Alice Paul Institute.

Alice Paul was one of the pioneers of this impactful movement that would lead to the expansion of voting rights in the United States of America. A century later, these women are still advocating for the Equal Rights Amendment to be passed, which would legally disallow discrimination based on gender.

Teenagers from the Girls Leadership Council cheered as four decorated women flew through the sky with celebratory flags and smoke.

To learn more about the skydiving mission, visit their website.
