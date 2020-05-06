Area bridges to reopen cash toll lanes beginning Monday

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Delaware River Port Authority announced Wednesday that it will reopen cash toll lanes on its four bridges beginning at 6 a.m., on Monday, May 11.Toll collectors will return in toll lanes to accept cash payments on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges.Staff will be wearing face coverings and a protective plastic shield will be in the toll booth window, officials said. In addition, drivers are encouraged to wear a face covering as they travel through a cash toll lane.The reopening of cash lanes follows a temporary all electronic (cash-less) tolling, which was implemented on March 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic.