Area bridges to reopen cash toll lanes beginning Monday

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Delaware River Port Authority announced Wednesday that it will reopen cash toll lanes on its four bridges beginning at 6 a.m., on Monday, May 11.

Toll collectors will return in toll lanes to accept cash payments on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges.

Staff will be wearing face coverings and a protective plastic shield will be in the toll booth window, officials said. In addition, drivers are encouraged to wear a face covering as they travel through a cash toll lane.

The reopening of cash lanes follows a temporary all electronic (cash-less) tolling, which was implemented on March 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

